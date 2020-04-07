GERMANTON — If you pick up a take-out order of hamburger steak and banana pudding at Little Creek Diner on N.C. 8, you might be recruited to be part of a dance video for TikTok, the social-media app that is all the rage among teenagers.
The family-owned diner has been posting short video clips on the popular social media app since shortly after the shelter-in-place order was issued, joining a craze that, along with Netflix's "Tiger King," is sure to be seen years from now as one of the coronavirus pandemic's cultural touchstones.
LeBron James, Jack Black and Justin Bieber are among the big names who are passing the time by making short dance clips for TikTok.
Ashleigh Hiatt, whose mother, April, owns Little Creek Diner, came up with the idea of posting a dance clip on TikTok. She's a senior at South Stokes High School who will attend Appalachian State University in the fall.
The video, which she also posted on Facebook, was goofy and charming, and people loved it.
It included a few regulars, such as Herb Cook.
"On that first night, Ashleigh was talking to some regulars sitting on the porch and she talked some of them into doing it," April Hiatt said. "It was funny, and now we're getting thousands of views and people messaging me. They can't wait to see another video."
If customers are around during the video shoot, they may get pulled into the dance. Some decline. But some folks, including grandmas and grandpas, are having fun dancing to Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa.
Many of the hundreds of comments are from people who have moved away from the area and enjoy seeing familiar faces. Customers from King, Walnut Cove, Germanton and Rural Hall are drawn to the restaurant's country dinner staples, such as pot roast, chicken fried steak and coconut cake.
Though mostly a sit-down restaurant, it did a fair amount of take-out business, which made closing the dining room easier. Still, Hiatt said she did have to cut hours for some staff members and lay off others.
"We've put our faith in the Lord that everything will be OK," she said. "And we're taking it one day at a time."
Joe and Tonya Hart stopped by to get lunch on Monday. They are regular customers who are supporting the restaurant by ordering take-out.
It's a friendly place, Joe Hart said, where people know each other.
"If you come in the dining room, it's like a Wednesday night prayer-meeting supper. Everybody knows everybody," he said.
The TikTok videos have been a fun way to keep in touch with a customer base that has retreated to their homes, Hiatt said.
"You can choose to laugh or cry your way through this, and I chose to laugh," she said.
The TikTok videos have become nightly viewing for some people, Hiatt said.
"We can't stop now. There are people who look forward to this," she said. "But Lord, you run out of dances."
