HIGH POINT — An employee at the High Point Main Post Office has tested positive for COVID-19, a USPS spokesman said in an email.
"We have contacted the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide," Philip Bogenberger said in an email received Tuesday evening. "We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the High Point Main Post Office, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.
The name and condition of the employee was withheld because of privacy concerns, Bogenberger said. The facility at 315 E Green Drive is open.
"It is cleaned regularly and was disinfected when we learned of the positive test," Bogenberger said in an email.
"The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," he said.
Coronaviruses are believed to spread primarily through airborne respiratory droplets resulting from a sneeze, cough or through speaking. Although the virus can survive for a short period of time on some surfaces, both CDC and the U.S. Surgeon General have indicated that it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging, Bogenberger said in the email.
He did not respond when asked if the employee had direct contact with the public or if other employees were in self-quarantine because of the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.