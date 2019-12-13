Beginning Saturday, the U.S. Post Office at Hanes Mall will be open extended hours and an additional day, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release.
The post office at 3320 Silas Creek Parkway will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21 as well as from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 15 and 22.
The Hanes Mall post office is among several post offices statewide, including the Greensboro post office at Friendly Station on Murrow Boulevard, that will be open extended hours and additional days during the holidays. Hours and days vary by location.
