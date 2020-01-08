A popular pig on social media has found a new home.
An unidentified Forsyth County resident adopted the animal, whose name is Pig Bundy, Tuesday from the Forsyth County Animal Services.
The male pig was adopted after the agency posted its information and photographs on Facebook.
“The pig has left the building (since today is Elvis’ birthday we thought we’d use that one),” Tonya Ward, the office manager for animal services, wrote about Pig Bundy on Facebook. “Gone to a home with a new pig friend outside (the) city limits. That’ll do pig ... that’ll do.”
The Facebook post reached more than 22,000 people with 152 likes, 172 comments and 198 shares, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The animal services division is part of the sheriff’s office.
The animal services Facebook page gets a lot of traffic because “people like cute animals,” Howell said. “There was a similar large response last time there was a pig available for adoption.”
The animals featured on the page “are unique types of pets,” Howell said. “We appreciate the community response and the public support for the work we do.”
