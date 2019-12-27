Popeyes

Sheena McRae helps customers with their orders at Popeyes new North Point Blvd. location on opening day, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

When Popeyes opened in Winston-Salem on Nov. 8, people took time off work. High school students left campus for their free periods (or maybe longer). Cravers of the now-legendary chicken sandwich lined up outside the North Point Boulevard restaurant, crowded into adjacent lots when the main parking area filled up and even dashed across busy streets to get their hands on the most-wanted meal of the year.

Read more

PHOTOS: Popeyes open for business in Winston-Salem

Popeyes
Popeyes
Popeyes
Popeyes
Popeyes
Popeyes
Popeyes
Popeyes
Popeyes
Popeyes
Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments