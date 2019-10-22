A venue for temporary business uses and other purposes opens Friday in Sentinel Commons in the historic 1926 Journal Sentinel part of the building at 418 N. Marshall St.

Called the Sentinel Commons Pop-Up, it offers about 3,500 square feet of storefront space.

Among the several pop-up businesses set to operate at the location is Dashing Trappings of Winston-Salem, which will host a retail shop featuring Debonair Art and Décor this Friday and Saturday.

Kane Wilkerson, the property manager at Sentinel Commons, said the space is intended to create opportunities for various small businesses, artists and entrepreneurs.

“As an active participant with the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership and their efforts to promote retail expansion, we decided that we have the perfect venue to contribute to more retail and event opportunities in downtown immediately,” Wilkerson said. “The pop-up is an effort to support the community and help small businesses gain exposure.

Wilkerson said Sentinel Commons is also accepting applications and inquiries from those wishing to use the space. To learn more, contact info@sentinelcommons.com.

