Four city pools and six splash pads opened Wednesday, Winston-Salem city recreation staffers said. Bolton, Kimberley Park, Polo and Parkland pools are open with attendance limitations and modified schedules and rules to ensure safety. The pools will offer a limited schedule of swim lessons.

The splash pads at Hathaway, Little Creek, Malloy, Reynolds, Bell and Sedge Garden parks will remain open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Oct. 31. Users are encouraged to practice social distancing.

The pools are on modified operating schedules to provide an opportunity to clean the pools during the day. In general, the pools are offering morning sessions for seniors, infants and those with compromised immune systems. The early- and last-afternoon sessions are for open swimming.

An hour closure between sessions is allowed for cleaning.

Specific days and hours vary by pool and are posted at CityofWS.org/Pools.

Social distancing required on pool decks limits capacity at each pool. Masks are required to enter a pool bathhouse and patrons should come and leave in their swimsuits to reduce the need to change on site.

Concession stands are closed but patrons are allowed to bring food and eat at their towels on the pool deck. The city’s life jacket and swim test policy, posted online, is in effect.

Free level 1 and level 2 swim lessons will be available this year. All swim lessons will require a parent in the water with the child. Parents will work with their children under the guidance of the swim instructor.

Two 2-week sessions will be offered, starting July 6 and July 30. Register at the pool of your choice. Complete details about swim lessons and the rest of the city’s aquatics program are posted at CityofWS.org/Pools.

