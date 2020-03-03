A Winston-Salem voter said she was unable to cast her ballot on her first try Tuesday morning at Christ Moravian Church in Winston-Salem because poll workers did not have Democratic ballots for the primary election.
Tim Tsujii, elections director for Forsyth County, said poll workers at that precinct, as well as at other polling places, were initially unable to find the ballots that were delivered. He said the workers did eventually locate the ballots.
Several voters were sent to neighboring precincts and were able to cast provisional ballots, Tsujii said.
Virginia Tobiassen of Winston-Salem said there were others at the Academy Street polling place who were unable to receive ballots after arriving around 6:30 a.m. as the polls opened.
"There were probably 10 people in the room who were not able to vote," she said, adding that one person was going out of town and would not make it back to the polls before closing time.
Tobiassen was quick to praise poll workers as goodhearted volunteers with every intention of doing their jobs correctly but said she worries they are not trained about what to do in the event of a problem. She said she was not informed about the provisional voter ballot alternative, although she would not have opted to go that route.
"I would be nervous about a provisional ballot," she said. "... That just adds another layer of possible mistake."
Instead, Tobiassen said she will go back to her precinct to vote later today.
She also said that a computer in her polling place, which is meant to serve as a backup, did not appear to be working correctly Tuesday morning for people who attempted to use it.
Tsujii said he was not aware of any problems with computers at polling places.
