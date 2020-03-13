Will you go to church Sunday?
With the spread of the new coronavirus, public health experts advise limiting large gatherings. But for houses of worship the question of how to respond can be a difficult one. Will you go to church Sunday amid fears of COVID-19.
Church will look different for many on Sunday. Most will ramp up hygiene practices or move services online.
In times of crisis, coming together to worship can bring people comfort and healing.
