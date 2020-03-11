What do you think about the NCAA closing March Madness games to the general public?
NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Emmert said in a statement Wednesday that he made the decision to conduct both the men's and women's tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.
This is nothing more than biological terror. The immortality rate is just slightly above what the typical virus would be. This is nothing more than a political ploy to spread fear across the globe so that government can control its people.
Shame on ACC putting profit before public safety.
