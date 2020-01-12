Winston-Salem police car (WEB)
Journal file photo

Winston-Salem police are investigating a report of discharging firearms in the parking lot of Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St. The call came in at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said that the museum had been rented for a private party Saturday night.

Officers found evidence that a weapon had been discharged in the parking lot, but there was nothing to indicate that anyone was injured. Area hospitals were notified and there have not been any reports of injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Melissa Hall
mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

