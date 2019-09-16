Winston-Salem police said Monday that a video posted on social media by a Mount Tabor student was not a threat.
In the video, the student displayed what initially appeared to be a handgun. The student in the video was identified and police determined the weapon in the video was a BB gun and that the BB bun was not on campus.
Police said no specific threat was made to the school, students or staff. No criminal charges will be filed. Police are not releasing any other details of the investigation.
In a related matter, Kennedy High School, the Career Center and Carter High School, which share a campus, were put on lock down as officials looked for the student, who also attends the Career Center.
Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools, said that the school system sent out a phone message Monday afternoon about the incident to parents of students at the four schools.
