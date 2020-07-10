Two groups that have organized protests over the death of a Greensboro man who had been held at the Forsyth County Jail accused Winston-Salem police Friday of using intimidation tactics and demanded the dismissal of criminal charges against 20 people who were arrested over the past two days.
Protesters demonstrated in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The protests followed the announcement of Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill that five former detention officers and a nurse had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 4, 2019 death of John Elliott Neville.
Neville, 56, died of a brain injury at the hospital two days after arriving at the jail. During a struggle with detention officers after suffering an apparent seizure, Neville said, “I can’t breathe,” as detention officers held him in a controversial restraint technique.
The Unity Coalition and Triad Abolition Project said in the statement that police used intimidation tactics on Wednesday by “blocking protesters ... on the street outside the Public Safety Building” on Church Street.
In their statement, the organizers said that the charge, “impeding traffic” was often used by law-enforcement officers during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s to intimidate activists.
The Unity Coalition and Triad Abolition Project said that the Thursday night protest, which had about 40 people, was in direct response to what happened on Wednesday.
“At around 11 p.m. demonstrators began to walk in groups of two or three into the street in an act of civil disobedience,” the statement said.
Winston-Salem police arrested four protesters on Wednesday night and charged them with impeding traffic. Another protester was later arrested and charged with impeding traffic.
On Thursday, police arrested 15 people and charged them with impeding traffic. Winston-Salem police said that the protesters did not comply with commands to stay on the sidewalk and not go into the middle of the street.
The protesters stopped on Third Street Thursday night during their demonstration. Calvin Pena, a protest organizer, asked the demonstrators if they were prepared to be arrested by police later on Thursday. Many protesters raised their hands, indicating they were willing to be arrested.
After the 15 people were arrested, the remaining demonstrators set up food, snacks and supplies outside the magistrate’s office, according to the groups. Cheers went up as each person was released on a written promise to appear, the statement said.
“This action was intentional, organized and widely supported by members of the Winston-Salem and Forsyth County community as a method of social justice protest with a long history in the U.S. and around the world,” the statement said.
The groups criticized Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson, who they said broke a promise to protect peaceful protests. The group’s statement also noted what it described as O’Neill’s warning that law enforcement would prosecute protesters “not complying with law enforcement’s newly outlined command to remain on sidewalks during any protest action.”
O’Neill responded to the protesters’ statement in a message Friday night to the Winston-Salem Journal.
“I would suggest that they spend a moment to actually read the article in The New York Times covering the press conference to educate themselves that what I said was that I supported an individual’s right to protest peacefully, but that those who chose to cross the line and break the law that they, too, would be prosecuted,” O’Neill said.
Thompson could not immediately be reached Friday night for comment.
“Laws like the one used to criminalize peaceful protests this week were written to intimidate those demanding transparency, accountability and safety from law enforcement,” the statement said. “In 2020, we stand in the street in an act of civil disobedience, an act of nonviolent direct action, because our brother, sisters and siblings are being murdered, mistreated, abused and neglected in the county jail here in Winston-Salem and in many places across the country.”
The Unity Coalition and Triad Abolition Project demanded that the charges be dismissed and called for police to stop intimidation tactics against protesters.
Before Thursday night’s protest, Police Lt. Todd Hart told the demonstrators not to block the streets, police said in a statement on Friday. When the protesters stood in Church Street, an officer told them they were violating a state law by impeding traffic and ordered them to return to the sidewalk.
Several protesters refused to comply, and officers arrested them, police said.
“It was dark and this roadway was open to vehicular traffic, posing a safety concern,” the police said in its statement.
A group of 16 demonstrators gathered on a rainy Friday night in front of the Forsyth County Public Safety Office to keep public attention on the Winston-Salem Police Department and the sheriff’s office.
The rally was against the “Criminalization of Peaceful Protests,” according to the Unity Coalition that staged the event.
They had signs that said, “Be In All Ways Anti-Racist,” “Silence Is Not An Option,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Defund the Police” and “No Justice. No Peace.”
“We are not letting up,” Peña said to the protesters who gathered under a tent on Church Street near its intersection with Third Street. “This is a chess game. (Police) want to say that protests are illegal. We are not scared of that.”
The protesters stayed on the Church Street sidewalk during their demonstration. Officers in three police cars monitored the protesters.
Brittany Battle, another protest organizer, said that Thursday night’s arrests also captured public attention.
“Those 15 arrests made a big, big, big splash,” Battle said.
The protesters then listened to a recorded speech delivered by Angela Davis on a public-address system inside a demonstrator’s car parked on the street. Davis, 76, is a political activist, scholar and author.
Davis said that President Barack Obama should have granted clemency to political prisoners in federal custody. Inmates in state and federal prisons also should be allowed to join labor unions and be paid adequate wages for their work behind bars to support their families, Davis said.
After Davis’ speech ended, Battle led a discussion with the protesters about Davis’ remarks.
