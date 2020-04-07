Winston-Salem police have tentatively identified human remains found last week but said they are not in a position to release that information publicly.
Police found the remains March 28 after officers were called to a house on Hammock Farm Road at 7:13 p.m. Detectives were working with the N.C. Medical Examiner's Office to figure out the identity of the person.
A tentative identification of the person was made based on evidence collected at the scene, according to a news release. And the evidence also indicates that the person died as a result of suicide, police said.
"However, authorities will not (publicly) identify the remains until the identification can be made with scientific certainty," the police said in a news release.
Winston-Salem police detectives have notified the likely next of kin.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers also can be contacted on Facebook via Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.
