Winston-Salem police have tentatively identified human remains found last week but said they are not in a position to release that information publicly.

Police found the remains March 28 after officers were called to a house on Hammock Farm Road at 7:13 p.m. Detectives were working with the N.C. Medical Examiner's Office to figure out the identity of the person. 

A tentative identification of the person was made based on evidence collected at the scene, according to a news release. And the evidence also indicates that the person died as a result of suicide, police said. 

"However, authorities will not (publicly) identify the remains until the identification can be made with scientific certainty," the police said in a news release.

Winston-Salem police detectives have notified the likely next of kin. 

Authorities ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers also can be contacted on Facebook via Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.

mhewlett@wsjournal.com

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments