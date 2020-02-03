Winston-Salem police were out in force Monday to greet speeding drivers on the newly reopened Salem Parkway, formerly known as Business 40.
Police administrators couldn't immediately provide an exact number of tickets issued by officers because it takes time to separate that data from all of Monday's police reports and other citations, police Lt. Jose Gomez said.
He did say officers working with the Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit "stopped a lot of motorists."
"Motorists know that Salem Parkway is open, but we need them to abide by the posted speed limit so we can reduce crashes and injuries to citizens," Gomez said.
The 1-mile section of the highway that runs through downtown Winston-Salem has a 45-mph speed limit. The police department deployed officers in marked and unmarked patrol cars as well as on motorcycles to enforce the speed limit.
Because it is a state-maintained road, the N.C. Highway Patrol also deployed at least one trooper to monitor speed on the highway, a DOT official said.
The downtown section of highway reopened Sunday morning after it was closed for slightly more than 14 months for renovation work that included repaving, longer ramps and higher bridge clearances.
Drivers have traditionally exceeded the posted speed limit of 45 mph on that stretch of highway, which is also known of U.S. 421, Gomez said, and that section had high speeds and a high number of injuries.
"That was the reason why (officers) were taking an enforcement action," Gomez said.
Before the stretch of highway was closed in November 2018, it carried slightly more than 80,000 vehicles a day.
Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation will perform a traffic count on the highway after its renovation project is fully complete this summer, said Pat Ivey, a DOT division engineer in Winston-Salem.
The daily traffic count likely will reach and possibly exceed 80,000 daily vehicles in the coming months, Ivey said.
The state transportation department didn't request that Winston-Salem police enforce the speed limit on Salem Parkway after the highway was reopened, Ivey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.