The Winston-Salem City Council approved a 2020-21 city budget Monday after extensive comments from members of the public about police spending in the wake of anti-discrimination protests.
By a unanimous vote, the council approved the budget as prepared by City Manager Lee Garrity. But in a last-minute twist, the council backed off an earlier plan to shift $1 million from the police department to pay for social spending efforts intended to attack root causes of crime.
More than a dozen speakers appealed for the city to spend less money on policing.
“We see resources given massively to the police department,” said Daniel Rose, in remarks similar to those made by many. “I want this city to defund the police. It will be a transition toward a better society. ... Our money is being squandered on things that don’t relate to the well-being of our people.”
But Sheri Randazzo told the city council that the city needs to spend more money on police, not less.
“We already don’t have enough officers to enforce law and order,” she said. “Those that need it the most are going to be severely impacted.”
Although the city’s Public Safety Committee had last week recommended spending $1 million dollars toward various antipoverty efforts from the city’s $78 million police budget, it turned out to be not so simple on Monday night: As Council Member Robert Clark pointed out, the money was not there to take.
After quite a bit of discussion, the result was that the council unanimously voted to set up a panel including citizens to recommend up to $1 million this fall to spend on antipoverty efforts, if the money becomes available and the council decides to spend it.
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said he is skeptical the city can come up with the money, because he thinks the council’s revenue projections may be over-optimistic.
The idea behind the $1 million police transfer had been that the city would be able to spend money elsewhere that was budgeted for police positions that would never be filled during the year, thanks to a shortage of officer recruits.
But in practice, Garrity said, police overtime pay often eats into the money budgeted for the vacant jobs. Council Member James Taylor, who had proposed the $1 million transfer last week, introduced a substitute motion Monday that sets up the review procedures that are to take place this fall.
A final bit of drama on the budget came when Council Member D.D. Adams proposed that the city go ahead with increasing the city’s minimum wage for city workers to $14 per hour, without specifying where the money would come from.
Since the minimum wage is one of the items that would be discussed in this fall’s spending review, Adams’ motion failed 3-5, with Adams joined by council members Taylor and John Larson in favor, and council members Dan Besse, Clark, MacIntosh, new council member Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon and Annette Scippio voting against.
The 2020-21 budget approved by the council keeps the tax rate the same at 63.74 cents for every $100 of taxable property. What that means is that the owner of a $150,000 house will continue to pay $956.10 in city property tax.
Passed in the face of declining sales tax revenues caused by the business fallout from COVID-19, the budget is an austerity budget that comes with a freeze on non-essential hiring, a deferral of maintenance spending and the elimination of merit pay increases for employees.
As well, the budget relies on drawing $5.4 million from the city’s reserve funds to get in balance. That’s a $3.4 million increase the draw from reserves over the $2 million the city usually pulls from reserves.
The 2020-21 budget eliminates a net 20 positions, including 10 school resource officer positions that are going away as the city shifts those duties to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
The new city budget totals $470.6 million, which is 3% less than the 2019-20 budget. The total budget is somewhat deceptive, though, because it includes the operations of the self-supported City-County Utilities Division. The 3% drop in the total city budget mainly derives from less capital spending in water and sewer.
The general fund, which pays for most typical city operations and services, will see a 1.1% increase to $214.1 million.
Driving the increase, according to Garrity, are higher costs associated with information systems equipment, improvements in cybersecurity, a higher subsidy to Benton Convention Center because of reduced coronavirus-era convention business, and security improvements to city-owned facilities.
City administrators said that when they began work on the budget they faced a potential shortfall of $13.4 million in the general fund.
Although employee salaries are frozen, city officials said, there are no service level cutbacks planned, no delay in moving forward on expenses authorized by the voters through general obligation bonds, and no changes in support to community agencies.
