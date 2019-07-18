A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old, who was last seen leaving his home Wednesday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Cameron Miguel Wilson, who is believed to have a cognitive disorder, left his home in the 1800 block of Trellis Lane around 9 p.m., police said.
Wilson, who is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800, or Español at 336-728-3904.