Police have reopened the 2500 block of Peters Creek Parkway South after a vehicle crash Monday night toppled a power pole, authorities said.
Power lines were down in the southbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police said. A crew with Duke Energy Corp. is working to restore the power lines.
Police temporarily diverted all traffic traveling south on Peters Creek Parkway to Silas Creek Parkway. Officers then reopened the southbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway shortly after 9:20 p.m. Monday.
Officers were directing traffic at the Peters Creek Parkway's intersection with the Interstate 40 ramps because traffic lights at the location were still not working later Monday, police said.
Officers are investigating the traffic crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.