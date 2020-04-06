Police have reopened the 2500 block of Peters Creek Parkway South after a vehicle crash Monday night toppled a power pole, authorities said.

Power lines were down in the southbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police said. A crew with Duke Energy Corp. is working to restore the power lines.

Police temporarily diverted all traffic traveling south on Peters Creek Parkway to Silas Creek Parkway. Officers then reopened the southbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway shortly after 9:20 p.m. Monday.

Officers were directing traffic at the Peters Creek Parkway's intersection with the Interstate 40 ramps because traffic lights at the location were still not working later Monday, police said.

Officers are investigating the traffic crash.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

