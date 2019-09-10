A couple from Montoursville, Penn., is facing felony theft charges, police said, after they spent most of the $120,000 that was accidentally put in their BB&T bank account, according to reporting by CNN.
Robert and Tiffany Williams are also facing overdraft fees from the bank of about $107,000, according to the criminal complaint filed in the Lycoming County magisterial district court in Pennsylvania.
CNN reported that Tiffany Williams said in an interview with law enforcement that the money was spent on an SUV, a camper, two four wheelers and a car trailer, among other things, according to an affidavit.
On May 31 when a customer in Georgia made a deposit of $120,000, a BB&T Bank teller entered a wrong account number. Investigators discovered that the money had gone into the Williams’ joint account, after the customer contacted the bank to ask about the missing deposit, the affidavit said.
When Tiffany Williams was contacted by the bank on June 21, she said “she no longer had the funds because she had already paid off bills,” the affidavit said.
In addition, the affidavit states that she told investigators that some of the money also went to pay bills and for car repairs, and the couple gave $15,000 to “friends in need of money.”
She told the bank she would try to come up with a repayment agreement for the money owed, but the bank wasn’t able to contact the couple after that June 21 phone conversation, the affidavit said.
The bank credited the correct account with the $120,000, the affidavit said.
Both Tiffany and Robert Williams told investigators they knew the money didn’t belong to them, according to the affidavit.
BB&T did not provide specifics about what happened in the situation.
“While we can’t comment on the specifics of this issue due to client privacy practices, we always work as quickly as possible to address any issue that affects our clients,” Brian Davis, a spokesman for BB&T, said Monday in an email statement. “We’re also continuously working to enhance our client service and operating procedures to provide the best client experience possible.”
WNEP, a CNN affiliate, reported that the couple has been released on bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.