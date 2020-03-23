A former Winston-Salem police officer was arrested and charged Monday with sexual battery involving an incident when he was on duty and answered a 911 call at a local hotel, Police Chief Catrina Thompson said in a statement Monday morning.
Harry Lee White III, 37, of Summit Landing Drive in Brown Summit, is charged with sexual battery, a Class A misdemeanor that has a maximum penalty of 150 days in jail. White has been with the Winston-Salem Police Department a total of about 12 years and was promoted to corporal in 2012. White resigned from the police department.
Thompson said in a statement that White went to Best Western Plus University Inn, at 3050 University Parkway, at 1:38 a.m. Feb. 20 after a 911 hang-up. Four minutes after White had cleared the call, the Winston-Salem Police Department was notified that a woman alleged White sexually assaulted her.
According to the arrest warrant, White is accused of placing his hands on the woman's buttocks "for the purpose of sexual arousal and sexual gratification."
"Supervisors from my Patrol Division immediately responded to the hotel and, based on the allegations, transitioned the investigation to detectives from the Special Victim's Unit of the Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division," Thompson said in her statement.
The police department placed White on administrative leave during the investigation. After consulting with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, White was criminally charged, Thompson said. White was taken into custody Monday morning.
"I must apologize to you for this behavior of one of my former personnel, but I will not tolerate this type of assault on one of our citizens by a police officer," Thompson said in her statement. "Please rest assured that I hold our personnel to high standards, because I know that is what you expect of me and of your police officers."
White did not immediately return a message left on his cellphone Monday seeking his comments. Jones Byrd, White's attorney, said White has fully cooperated with the investigation.
White has worked for the police department as an officer two different times. He first began at the police department in January 2005. Then in August 2017, he resigned for other employment opportunities, according to a news release from the police department.
According to stories in The News Reporter in Columbus County, White was appointed as the police chief for the Town of Chadbourn in August 2017. But in April 2018, White resigned without an explanation, according to The News Reporter. According to the reports, White has a master's degree in public administration from Appalachian State University and a bachelor of science degree from N.C. Central University.
The News Reporter stories said that White had worked as an in-service coordinator with the Winston-Salem Police Department and was a corporal in the department's traffic-enforcement division.
White returned to the Winston-Salem Police Department in July 2019. Assistant City Attorney Lori Sykes said his annual salary was $57,121. She said White was never demoted, suspended or dismissed for disciplinary reasons during his time at the police department.
White received an unsecured bond of $2,500 and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on May 28.
