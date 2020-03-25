HIGH POINT — Police said no foul play is suspected after a man was found dead in the driver's seat of a tractor Tuesday at a recycling site on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
However, officials are still unsure how the man died. An autopsy has been ordered to determine cause of death.
The facility manager saw the truck arrive to pick up a load from the loading dock, according to a police report.
When he couldn't get in touch with the driver, the manager checked inside the truck. He found 66-year-old Jerry Wayne McCuller of Tupelo, Mississippi, dead in the cab, police said.
Matt Truitt, spokesperson for the High Point Police Department, said police do not suspect foul play.
