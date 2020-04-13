UPDATE: Police say Rachael June Hester has been located and is in good health.
***
Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman, Rachael June Hester.
A Silver Alert has been issued.
Hester, 30, is 5 foot 6 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes with brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater with dark pants, according to police. She was last operating a gold Honda Pilot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.