UPDATE: Police say Rachael June Hester has been located and is in good health.

Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman, Rachael June Hester.

A Silver Alert has been issued.

Hester, 30, is 5 foot 6 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes with brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater with dark pants, according to police. She was last operating a gold Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.

