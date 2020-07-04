UPDATE: Police say Terrell Jarvis Bethea has been located and is in good health.
ORIGINAL POST:
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Police say Terrell Jarvis Bethea, 26, was last seen at midnight, July 4 in the 5000 block of Longbrook Circle. Bethea is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, police said.
Bethea has short, black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white pants and black, white and gold Jordan brand shoes.
According to a report from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Bethea may have been heading toward Greensboro.
Authorities ask anyone with information regarding Bethea's wherabouts to call police at 336-773-7700
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.