A Winston-Salem man sustained multiple stab wounds Saturday night and another man was charged in the incident, police said.

On Saturday at 8:12 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7700 block of North Point Boulevard.

Rashaad Adams, 37, of Bull Run Road, was found on the ground at the entrance to the B.P. gas station suffering from stab wounds. Adams was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical center.

Adams’ injuries were life threatening and he is listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police continued to investigate and determined that Christopher Hendrix, 32, of Ogburn Avenue was a possible suspect. Police believe the incident began from an argument between the two men.

Hendrix was located an interviewed a short time late, police said.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Hendrix was booked in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond. His first appearance is set for Jan. 6.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

