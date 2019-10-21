Winston-Salem Police are investigating the shooting of a Winston-Salem man after a firearm was discharged in the city limits.
Police officers responded to a reported shooting that occurred about 2 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Trent Street.
Upon arrival, officers found Joey St. Christopher Hodges, 19, suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his upper leg.
Hodges said an unknown person shot him while in the front yard.
But during the course of the investigation, police said they determined Hodges had accidentally shot himself in the leg.
Hodges was taken to a local hospital for his non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
Stupid is as stupid does.
