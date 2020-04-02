Police are looking for a Winston-Salem businessman who has been missing since Sunday, authorities said Thursday.
J. Michael Reece Jr., the president of Reece Builders and Aluminum Co. Inc. of Winston-Salem, was reported missing by family members. The Winston-Salem Police Department has an active missing person's report on Reece, police Lt. Vincent Rega said.
Reece, who is also president of IV Holdings Inc. of Winston-Salem, was still missing on Thursday afternoon, Rega said.
"We are working the case," Rega said. "As far as we know, he's still an active missing person's case, and the circumstances are unknown."
Randy Reece of Treasure Island, Fla, posted a message Thursday about his missing brother, Michael Reece, on Facebook. Lily Reece, Michael's daughter, then shared that post on her Instagram page.
"Right now, we are just waiting," Lily Reece said.
Her father was last seen by her mother at their house near the intersection of Country Club and Peace Haven roads in the city's western section, said Lily Reece, 20, a graduate at Reagan High School and a sophomore at Appalachian State University.
"Michael Reece is missing and we need your help," Randy Reece said on his Facebook page. "We believe he's had a medical/neurological problem and we have to find him."
Michael Reece was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with a North Carolina license plate AMJ-3349, the Reeces said.
The vehicle has stickers "all over the back window," Randy Reece said. "Everyone who knows him loves him dearly, and we need to find him."
Randy Reece asked that anyone with information about Michael Reece's whereabouts to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.