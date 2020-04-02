Police are looking for a Winston-Salem businessman who has been missing since Sunday, authorities said Thursday.

J. Michael Reece Jr., the president of Reece Builders and Aluminum Co. Inc. of Winston-Salem, was reported missing by family members. The Winston-Salem Police Department has an active missing person's report on Reece, police Lt. Vincent Rega said.

Reece, who is also president of IV Holdings Inc. of Winston-Salem, was still missing on Thursday afternoon, Rega said.

"We are working the case," Rega said. "As far as we know, he's still an active missing person's case, and the circumstances are unknown."

Randy Reece of Treasure Island, Fla, posted a message Thursday about his missing brother, Michael Reece, on Facebook. Lily Reece, Michael's daughter, then shared that post on her Instagram page.

"Right now, we are just waiting," Lily Reece said. 

Her father was last seen by her mother at their house near the intersection of Country Club and Peace Haven roads in the city's western section, said Lily Reece, 20, a graduate at Reagan High School and a sophomore at Appalachian State University.

"Michael Reece is missing and we need your help," Randy Reece said on his Facebook page. "We believe he's had a medical/neurological problem and we have to find him."

Michael Reece was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with a North Carolina license plate AMJ-3349, the Reeces said.

The vehicle has stickers "all over the back window," Randy Reece said. "Everyone who knows him loves him dearly, and we need to find him."

Randy Reece asked that anyone with information about Michael Reece's whereabouts to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments