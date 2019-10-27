Greensboro police seal (generic) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police believe they have located a parent of an infant who was found abandoned outside of a residence in Greensboro early Sunday, authorities said.

The child, who is a few months old, was found in the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street at about 1:45 a.m., Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said.

The child was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and "appears to be in good shape," Glenn said. He did not have further details about the child, which is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

"We have located a person we believe to be a parent," Glenn said Sunday evening. No charges have been filed in the case and police are still investigating, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

