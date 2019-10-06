A person was shot and killed Saturday night, Winston-Salem Police said.
Police and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a report of an unconscious person in the 2800 block of Cole Road. Officers located a person who had sustained injury from apparent gunshots, police said. EMS pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Evidence of gunfire was located, police said. Investigators are still working to confirm the person’s identity.
This incident appears to be an isolated, police said. No other injuries were reported to police.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
This is the 19th homicide to occur in 2019 compared to 20 homicides for the same period of time in 2018.
