Police are investigating Monday morning after a body was found in Winston-Salem.
Police said an adult male was found outside the Jon-Arch Apartments at the corner of Brookline and Lomond streets.
Police have erected a black screen in front of the body as they investigate.
Lee Davis, whose house is nearby, said police are frequently called to the apartment building.
"You see the police over there a lot," he said. "It was only a matter of time until something like this happened.
