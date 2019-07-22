GREENSBORO — Police have identified a 39-year-old Greensboro man as the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train on Sunday night.
Cedrich Jovan Stokes died in the incident at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release. It occurred on the railroad tracks that run parallel to the the East Market Street corridor between Holts Chapel Road and Pine Street.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.