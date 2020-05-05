Emergency lights (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police say a Greensboro man died Monday night after being hit by an SUV while trying to walk across Interstate 40.

Stephen Eric White, 55, was crossing I-40 at Randleman Road about 8:50 p.m. Monday when he was hit by a Ford Explorer driven by a 46-year-old Greensboro man, police said in a news release.

White was then hit by two more vehicles, police said. He died at the scene.

Police said the crash reconstruction unit is still investigating what happened.

