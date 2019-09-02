Winston-Salem police say a man who was found dead Monday morning in front of an apartment building in the Sunnyside neighborhood died as the result of a violent confrontation.
Police have made no arrest in the homicide case, which they began investigating after the body of Luis Ceferino Torres was found outside one of the entrances to the Jon-Arch Apartments about 8:18 a.m. Monday.
Torres, who was 38, lived in one of the apartments in the building, police said. Police said the extent of the man’s wounds had not been determined.
The apartment building is at 300 E. Brookline Street, on the corner of Brookline and Lomond streets. For much of the day, the portion of Brookline Street in front of the apartment building was closed off by police as they conducted their investigation.
Police were able to find out the victim’s identity early in their investigation, but they withheld his name until they could locate his next of kin.
However, attempts to find the victim’s relatives proved fruitless, and his name was released about 8 p.m. Monday.
Police said it is believed that Torres is a citizen of Mexico, and said police were working with Mexican consular authorities to find the man’s relatives.
Police were also appealing for help from the general public in locating anyone who may be related to Torres.
Winston-Salem police said the death was the 18th homicide in Winston-Salem this year, as compared with 19 homicides for the same period of time in 2018.
Police had the block of Brookline Street blocked with yellow police tape Monday morning and had erected a shield around the body, which lay in the front yard, a short distance from one of the ground-level entrances to the three-level apartment building.
Later in the morning, the body was removed as police continued their investigation.
A man and woman who live in the back of the apartment building on the basement level said they didn’t know what had happened and had heard nothing during the night. The same story was repeated by others who live nearby on Lomond Street.
Lee Davis, whose house is at the corner, said police are frequently called to the apartment building.
“You see the police over there a lot,” he said. “It was only a matter of time until something like this happened.
Police said anyone with information relating to the investigation should call police at 336-773-7700, CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 or the CrimeStoppers Spanish-language line at 336-728-3904. CrimeStoppers can also be reached on Facebook as CrimeStoppers of Forsyth County.
Sadly a poor Mexican national on a valid visitors Visa was in the wrong place & at the wrong time ...hope we,the people dr ont have to pay yo have his remains shipped back home ...
Will this murder be added to the list that was published on page A1 of the Journal issue of Sept. 2, 2019? Will the Journal show the location of this murder on a new crime map?
