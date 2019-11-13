Thursday morning, the Kernersville Police Department released the name of the man killed in a Nov. 8 crash on N.C. Highway 66 South.

The deceased is identified as 51-year-old William Allen Boles of Kernersville. Police are still investigating the crash, according to the police department. The crash occurred at 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of N.C. 66, and briefly closed the road between Indeneer Drive and Shields Road. 

Authorities ask anyone with knowledge of the crash to contact Kernersville police officer L. Griffith at 336-996-3177.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments