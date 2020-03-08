Emergency vehicle, light background (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a vehicle on Sunday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.

Matthew David Irvin, 35, of Greensboro, died after the 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 he was driving collided with a 2014 Ford Flex, according to a news release from police.

The driver of the Ford, James Andrew Fontenelle, 40, of Greensboro, was turning left from Tolar Drive onto West Vandalia Road. Irvin was westbound on Vandalia and the vehicles collided near the intersection at about 4:15 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

Excessive speed is considered a factor in the crash, according to police, who are still investigating the incident.

