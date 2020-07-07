No one who knows about the death of Ella Crawley wanted to talk to police Tuesday morning. Dozens of Winston-Salem police officers, joined by officers from Greensboro and from federal agencies, went door-to-door in neighborhoods surrounding Gateway Commons Park, handing out flyers and asking the same question to everyone they came across: “Do you know what happened to Ms. Ella?”
Person after person, at door after door, seemed to have the same, simple answer. “No.”
A pair of people walking in Gateway Commons Park found Crawley, 50, on May 23 near a walking path close to Northwest Boulevard. Crawley had been severely beaten and was partially clothed when they found her, police have said. She died a day later at the hospital.
There is a makeshift memorial at the spot where the early morning park goers found Crawley. Flowers, crosses and candles occupy the spot she lay after being left for dead. Three women walking around the park passed the memorial and were asked if they knew anything about Crawley. None of them did, and they kept walking.
Little is known about Crawley’s life in the days and hours leading up to her death, Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn said Tuesday morning. Homeless, Crawley would either sleep in an outdoor stairwell at Union Baptist Church or across the street from where she was attacked, or stay with friends when she could, Dorn said.
Plenty of people had seen Crawley around the neighborhood before, but investigators have had a hard time pinning down details about her life in Winston-Salem. She had irregular access to a cellphone, and didn’t leave behind a digital trail for investigators to try to follow, Dorn said.
However, there are at least two witnesses who know something about Crawley’s death, Dorn said. One person told investigators they heard arguing in the park but didn’t see anything.
The other witness is a child who may have actually seen the violent. Because the witness is a child, investigators can’t interview them without their parent’s permission, and the child’s mother has refused to allow an interview, Dorn said.
“It may be because they want to protect the child,” he said. “Or it could just be because it was dark and it’s hard to tell if anyone actually saw anything.”
On Monday, Melissa Crawley, Ella’s sister, and two local activists, Miranda Jones and Ikulture Chandler, criticized the police department plans to canvass the neighborhood.
Jones said she's not convinced police will get any new leads from canvassing communities where black people have been traumatized by their interactions with police and are not inclined to trust officers.
She said it is disgraceful if the door-to-door effort is all the police have to offer a black woman who was murdered and mentally ill.
"It seems like a bit of a stunt and, for us, that's not good enough," Jones said.
Police officers and detectives weren’t shy in saying Tuesday morning it's rare to find someone in a canvass that actually talks on the spot. Most people will do what they did, which is either not come to the door or say they don’t know anything.
“We’ve not had a lot of immediate success with these responses,” Dorn said.
People don’t want to be seen talking to officers, police Sgt. Michael Knight said after knocking on several doors in the Aster Park Apartment Complex.
Dorn said the point often isn’t to have someone talk on the spot, but to leave them with a flyer and a phone number. Maybe a person won’t talk on the spot, surrounded by cops and reporters. But in a week, it’s not uncommon for detectives to get a call.
“We’ve been lucky before, but this might be the one where we strike the right nerve with someone and they talk to us,” he said.
