Update: Police announced Sunday, Sept. 29 they have located Christine Davis.
***
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Police are looking for Christine Javanese Davis, 42, who was last seen about 5:30 this morning in the city’s Easton neighborhood.
Davis is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with short hair and weighing about 190 pounds. Police said she was wearing a purple shirt with a Michael Jordan logo on the front and black tights. She didn't have on shoes.
Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at 336-727-2800. The Crime Stoppers Spanish language line is 336-728-3904.
