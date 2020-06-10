Winston-Salem police ordered more than 100 protesters to leave Interstate 40 Tuesday after 40 minutes of protesting on the highway, authorities said. Police blocked traffic in both directions to protect the group that gathered on the interstate.
Officers eventually told the Winston-Salem protesters they were violating a state law that prohibits anyone from standing, sitting or lying down on highways or streets in North Carolina, Winston-Salem police said in a statement.
"The demonstrators left the area. and authorities reopened the interstate without having to make any arrests," the statement said. "We recognize that the closure caused delays, but as a result, neither law enforcement officers, demonstrators, nor the motoring public sustained injuries or suffered any property damage."
The Winston-Salem Police Department released its statement regarding the closing of I-40 near Stratford Road because the agency said it received a number of public inquiries about the highway's closure.
City police worked with the N.C. Highway Patrol to close the highway as a safety measure for demonstrators and drivers, police said.
After the highway was temporarily closed, the demonstrators continued their protest on the highway, police said.
Protesters also blocked U.S. 52 briefly last week after they marched through downtown Winston-Salem.
"The Winston-Salem Police Department recognizes the right of demonstrators to exercise their First Amendment rights, but asks that these demonstrations be carried out in compliance with all applicable laws," police said in their statement. "Decisions regarding a need to take law enforcement action will be made at each individual demonstration as these are fluid situations and are each unique in nature."
The WSPD ensures the safety of all city residents, police said.
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Grace Plumb (left) and Lilly Burns walk underneath the Stratford Road bridge after joining fellow demonstrators to shut down Interstate 40 during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Thelma Gordon, pastor of Jones Memorial AME Zion Church in Columbia, S.C., protests with fellow demonstrators in front of Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Gordon, who is a Winston-Salem native, traveled from South Carolina to participate in the protest.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Demonstrators make their exit off of Interstate 40 to Hanes Mall Boulevard after shutting down the highway during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Briana Dennis (left), 17, and Olivia Stokes, 17, join fellow demonstrators to shut down Interstate 40 during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Mikayla Durham (right) marches along Hanes Mall Boulevard with her mother, Cynthia Durham, during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Winston-Salem police cars block off east and west bound Interstate 40 as demonstrators march during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Demonstrators block the entrance and exit to Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Grace Gordon (from left), 16, Briana Dennis, 17, and Olivia Stokes, 17, march along Hanes Mall Boulevard during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Jessica Pennington holds up a sign to blocked traffic while other demonstrators lie on the pavement in honor of George Floyd on Hanes Mall Boulevard during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Peyton Clifford walks across Interstate 40 during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Michelle Ketwitz raises her fist and chants with demonstrators as they march past on Interstate 40 during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
A demonstrator leads the group up Hanes Mall Boulevard during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Kennadi McCoy leads a chant in front of Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Demonstrators march along Stratford Road during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Deivontae Jones raises his hands while chanting “hands up, don’t shoot” with fellow demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Demonstrators lie on the pavement along Hanes Mall Boulevard in honor of George Floyd during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Treshawn Legette speaks to a crowd of demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Demonstrators march past stopped traffic on Interstate 40 during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Demonstrators march along Hanes Mall Boulevard during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Demonstrators climb across to the other side of Interstate 40 during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
A man revs his engine as demonstrators march along Hanes Mall Boulevard during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Aileen Morales (from left), Zachary Ndiaye and Karleigh Ndiaye march along Hanes Mall Boulevard with fellow demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Kiana Terry speaks to a crowd of demonstrators in front of Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Treshawn Legette leads fellow demonstrators along an entrance ramp to Interstate 40 during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
A demonstrator sits up to display a sign during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Demonstrators march along Interstate 40 during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Treshawn Legette speaks to a crowd of demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Demonstrators march through the intersection of Hanes Mall Boulevard and Stratford Road during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Kiana Terry dances while the crowd of demonstrators takes a break from marching along Hanes Mall Boulevard during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Demonstrators march along Stratford Road during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Black Lives Matter Protest Tuesday
Taco Bell employees step outside to see demonstrators march along Stratford Road during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
It is amazing that once again a black family is being abused and manipulated by a left wing part that cares no more about their plight than a man in the moon.
If it were true they would have been in Winston Salem a few weeks ago when a black man sliced up a black woman who was later reported to be pregnant, Did her life mean any less than Floyd? How about every single night in Chicago a black man kills a black man, are their lives any more valuable than Mr. Floyd? Of course not? All are tragic losses. As I have said many times I am appalled at the conduct of these officers. But let’s get one thing straight, not all Police officers should be linked to these animals. I don’t care what Mr. Floyd did, nothing or no one deserves this. I too was assaulted and threaded by a few officers one in particular in Kernersville so I recognize reforming the police officers protocol should happen. But don’t tell me the black lives matter movement are only interested when it involves a white person. The left and media do not care one ioda about the black community only to the extent it could help them politically. The Black Community should be appalled at them for thinking a black man doesn’t have equal opportunity more today than ever. Stop falling for the biggest cover up in America today.
Whites are no better than blacks and vice versa, I Don’t want the Government to give me a thing, I’d rather earn it myself.
