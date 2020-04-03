Police are continuing to look for a Winston-Salem businessman who has been missing since Sunday, authorities said Friday.
James Michael Reece Jr., 54, the president of Reece Builders and Aluminum Co. of Winston-Salem, was reported missing by family members. Reece is also the president of IV Holdings Inc. of Winston-Salem, a marketing business, according to the N.C. Secretary of State's corporation filings.
Officers are still searching for Reece, police Lt. Todd Hart said Friday night.
"Right now, we haven't got a good lead yet (regarding Reece's whereabouts)," Hart said. "His family doesn't know why he's missing."
Reece is 5-feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to the police missing person's report. He was last seen wearing shorts and a shirt, driving a 2014 silver Jeep Wrangler bearing N.C. registration AMJ-3499.
Reece was last seen at 6 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 5100 block of River Chase Ridge in the city's western section, according to a police incident report.
Anyone with information about Reece's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
