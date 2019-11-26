Winston-Salem police closed the 3600 block of Thomasville today after a traffic crash that damaged a power pole and a fire hydrant, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported involving the occupants of the vehicles, police said. Crews from Duke Energy and the city utilities division responded to the scene.

The road will be closed for several hours, police said.

Drivers are urged to use caution and find an alternate route if they are traveling in the area, police said. 

