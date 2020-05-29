With protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a black man, engulfing some of America’s largest cities, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough shared their views Friday in a joint press conference.
Speaking in their official capacities as law enforcement leaders and as African Americans living in America, the pair offered their condolences to Floyd’s family while saying they understand the hurt and pain of America’s protesters. In Minneapolis, and in other cities, Americans have taken to the streets in shows of outrage and anger at what they believe to be law enforcement’s mistreatment and profiling of people of color.
“The truth of the matter is that, that’s a problem, what happened, that’s a issue,” Kimbrough said. “... People say we’re in this together, but we’re on different boats. Some of us are on ... cruise liners and some of us are in canoes.”
Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck during his arrest. Video of the incident was captured and posted online, where Floyd could be heard saying “I can’t breathe.”
Some of the protesters have turned violent, and several buildings, including a Minneapolis police precinct, have been burned. Thompson and Kimbrough said they don’t condone violence but said they understand the people’s frustrations.
“People know what they saw. I saw it too,” an emotional Thompson said, referring to the video.
Minutes after the press conference concluded, the Associated Press reported Chauvin had been arrested on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter. Chauvin was fired from the police department after video of Floyd's arrest went viral. Both Thompson and Kimbrough expressed their support of the First Amendment rights to organize, and asked that anyone protesting in Winston-Salem do so peacefully.
Also in attendance at the press conference were Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden and Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller. None of them spoke, as all three were in town to attend the funeral for Kimbrough’s grandmother, which happened shortly before the press conference.
Kimbrough said he heard from several people in the last week who have expressed anger and sorrow about Floyd’s death and the general mistreatment of people of color by law enforcement. With protests happening in many of America’s major cities, Thompson and Kimbrough were asked what they would do should protests here turn violent.
Kimbrough said he is praying everything remains peaceful but has a “contingency plan” if it doesn’t.
“We don’t have an issue with people expressing themselves peacefully,” Thompson said.
Both law enforcement leaders declined to comment on President Donald Trump’s Friday morning tweet addressing the protests. The president wrote that the military could be used to curtail looting. He also borrowed a 1967 quote from then-Miami Police Chief Walter Headley: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts."
The police chief and the sheriff restated their commitment to a diverse and inclusive law enforcement presence in Forsyth County and Winston-Salem, and said their front-line officers receive extensive anti-bias police training.
“We require our employees, both sworn and non-sworn, to treat people with respect, empathy and compassion,” Thompson said. “It’s about understanding people who look different than we do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Over 170 business murdered to never to return in protest of murder of one man ...one heck of a job folks
Were you allowed to attend school? Your garbled statements are incoherent at best.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.