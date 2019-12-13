Winston-Salem police and school administrators have determined that reports of a threat against Reynolds High School Thursday were not credible, authorities said Friday.
Meanwhile, a student was arrested Friday after being accused of making a threat against Starmount High School in western Yadkin County.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s school resource officers’ unit investigated the rumor of a school shooting threat that surfaced about 1 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds High School, police Lt. Tom Peterson said.
An “actual threat could not be substantiated,” Peterson said. “It was determined that the information was a rumor that had been distributed throughout the student body via text threads and social media outlets.”
Reynolds, which is at 301 N. Hawthorne Road, has an enrollment of 1,727 students, according to a school district document.
Additional police officers were assigned Friday to Reynolds “out of an abundance of caution,” Peterson said.
Officials at Reynolds notified parents through phone calls about the matter Thursday night, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
“The phone call to parents last night said, “This afternoon (the) RJR administration received information regarding a supposed threat to our campus,” Campbell said in an email. “The WSPD immediately investigated the situation and does not believe this is a credible threat. Thanks for your partnership as we work to keep the students and staff of Reynolds High School safe.”
Campbell said that there no reports of any issues Friday at Reynolds.
“We are constantly reminding students and parents when they see something that concerns them to please report it and not repost it,” Campbell said.
In Yadkinville, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report Thursday regarding a threat of violence against Starmount High School at 2516 Longtown Road, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators learned that a suspect told another person that he intended to use a gun to commit an act of violence Friday at Starmount High, the sheriff office said.
Additional deputies were assigned to Starmount High Friday to provide extra security at the school, the sheriff’s office said. No incidents were reported.
A 16-year-old student, who lives in Hamptonville, was arrested Friday and charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, the sheriff’s office said. The student was taken to the Yadkin County Jail with his bond set at $25,000.
The student, whom the sheriff’s office didn’t identify, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.