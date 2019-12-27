Winston-Salem diners are still waiting for the restaurant that came in No. 10 on the most-read-about restaurant list.
Dave Hillman, the owner of Quiet Pint Tavern and Burke Street Pizza, said in October he was planning to open a Poke bowl restaurant on Summit Street near Hanes Park.
Poke (pronounced PO-kay and rhymes with okay, according to Food & Wine magazine) has become a popular trend in fast-casual restaurants. It originally consisted of raw diced fish dishes in Hawaiian cuisine but has been more widely interpreted to include a variety of meats in healthy bowl dishes.
