Winston-Salem diners are still waiting for the restaurant that came in No. 10 on the most-read-about restaurant list.

Dave Hillman, the owner of Quiet Pint Tavern and Burke Street Pizza, said in October he was planning to open a Poke bowl restaurant on Summit Street near Hanes Park.

Poke (pronounced PO-kay and rhymes with okay, according to Food & Wine magazine) has become a popular trend in fast-casual restaurants. It originally consisted of raw diced fish dishes in Hawaiian cuisine but has been more widely interpreted to include a variety of meats in healthy bowl dishes.

