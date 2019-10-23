Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ken Bridle, stewardship director and inventory biologist with Piedmont Land Conservancy, walks past a group of old-grown white oaks at an old homestead site in C.G. Hill Park, Wednesday. The trees have been marked with paint indicating they have been identified for removal in the county’s development plan for the park. Bridle has recommended keeping the trees along with others within the park that have ecological benefit.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bridle explains the ecological benefits of having downed trees on the forest floor. The county is developing a long-range plan for harvesting and thinning sections of C.G. Hill Park.
Walt Unks/Journal
One section of C.G. Hill Park contains very little diversity of plant species, mainly just Virginia pine.,
Walt Unks/Journal
Ken Bridle peers inside an old-growth tulip tree during a walk through C.G. Hill Park. The tree is within a part classified as a “legacy forest” section of the park.
Mother Nature's getting a helping hand at two Forsyth County parks, as officials move toward forest planning that emphasizes ecology over timber sales.
Timber would still be logged on parts of C.G. Hill and Horizons parks, but done in such a way that the parks can be left better for the effort, said biologist Kenneth Bridle, who has been working the county on a modification of the original forest management plans for the parks.
Under the original plans, stands of immature Virginia pines were to be removed through clear-cutting, and the remaining areas of hardwoods were to be thinned out on sections of the two parks.
Now, there will be no thinning of timber in the hardwood areas.
The change came about when members of the local Audubon Society and others found out about the plans. Bridle was asked to look over the plans and the lands, and the result is the new focus on ecological forest management. Bridle is stewardship director of the Piedmont Land Conservancy.
Wide areas of clear-cutting will still remove those Virginia pines, county officials say. But the hardwood areas would be left alone so that wildlife can take advantage of the opportunities offered by rotting branches and downed trees.
Some might be shocked to see any forests cut in a park, Bridle said.
"It's going to be disturbing, upsetting, but feel the pain, wait for the gain," Bridle said, during a tramp through the woods on the western side of C.G. Hill.
Bridle said the clear-cutting would give the parks a chance to replace those Virginia pines with better trees: Shortleaf pine, for instance, with selected hardwoods mixed in.
At C.G. Hill, the area in the forest management plan lies mostly west of the upper walk, and consists of some 140 acres of woods. It is a part of the park with no organized trail system, although a scenic dirt road winds its way through the woods to an old home site.
The county's master plan for C.G. Hill includes spaces for shelters and playgrounds in that western part of the park. But most of the area in the forest management plan area is seen as remaining natural.
At Horizons, the forest management plan covers about 92 acres on the north side of the park, behind the Horizons Residential Care site. The parts of that site that are logged will be done in such a way that the logging trails can serve as future horse trails through areas replanted with the better-quality trees.
Bridle noted that one of C.G. Hill's main attractions is the hollow tulip tree that is 500 years old and stands at the south end of the pond. Yet the original plan called for removing "overmature" hardwoods from other parts of the property, he said.
"There are other trees on that site with a history of hundreds of years that were marked with blue paint: (The plan) said we need to take them out, they might drop branches," he said. "The forest does not really require any maintenance. Mother Nature does her pruning during storms. People are not going to be out in the woods during those times."
One section of C.G. Hill Park is seen as becoming a "forest legacy area" that could be the scene of outdoor education, nature programs and walking paths with benches. That area lies to the immediate south of the upper walking trail at the park, and stretches south toward Bashavia Creek on the southern boundary of the park.
Walking in that general area, Bridle pointed out massive oaks and tulip trees that are hundreds of years old. He pointed out beech drops growing over the roots of beech trees. The site isn't worry-free, since the ground is covered in many places with Japanese stiltgrass, an invasive species.
Changing the forest management approach does come at a cost for the county, said Kirby Robinson, the county's property manager, when he presented the ideas to county commissioners during briefing sessions. The county would make less money than it would if the hardwood areas were thinned.
Still, Robinson said that the county stands to make $75,000 from the logging operations on three properties: Horizons and C.G. Hill parks, and an undeveloped site on Rolling Hill Drive that the county owns. The Rolling Hill site is being managed to maximize timber production.
Meanwhile, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners votes today on paying Eastern Forestry Consultants LLC to manage the Horizons Park timber sales at a cost not to exceed $47,500.
During a walk through C.G. Hill Park, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, Ken Bridle, stewardship director and inventory biologist with Piedmont Land Conservancy, explains the ecological benefits of having downed trees on the forest floor. The county is developing a long-range plan for harvesting and thinning sections of the park.
A large black walnut tree in C.G. Hill Park is silhouetted by afternoon sunlight , Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. The county is developing a plan to harvest trees in some areas of the park and thin trees in other areas.
Walt Unks/Journal
Walt Unks/Journal
Walt Unks/Journal
Ken Bridle, stewardship director and inventory biologist with Piedmont Land Conservancy, looks for native plants in C.G. Hill Park, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Walt Unks/Journal
A large black walnut tree in C.G. Hill Park is silhouetted by afternoon sunlight , Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. The county is developing a plan to harvest trees in some areas of the park and thin trees in other areas.
Walt Unks/Journal
Walt Unks/Journal
Ken Bridle, stewardship director and inventory biologist with Piedmont Land Conservancy, describes some of the sections of growth withing C.G. Hill Park, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Trees within C.G. Hill Park that have been identified for removal have been painted blue, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
