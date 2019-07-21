A single-engine airplane taking off from Boone Airport ran off the end of the runway and struck a fence on Sunday after the pilot aborted takeoff, the Boone Police Department reported.
In addition to the police, the Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics responded to the incident. No injuries were reported, and local authorities have reported the incident to federal authorities.
Police did not name the pilot.
Police said that before the 1:47 p.m. accident, the plane was traveling east on the runway. The pilot aborted the flight in the seconds before takeoff. The airplane then traveled off the end of the runway and struck the fence.