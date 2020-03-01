Plans have been submitted for a nearly 34-acre multi-use development at the intersection of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive in western Winston-Salem.
The development would be across the street from elements of The Village at Robinhood multi-use development.
A request has been submitted to the City/County Planning Board to change the rezoning of the tract from residential to general business district.
The retail aspect would be anchored by a 51,000-square-foot grocery store, along with a 9,100-square-foot retail space connected to the building, according to a Stimmel Associates site map.
There would be three outparcels of 9,000, 7,200 and 5,800 square feet that could be retail or restaurants.
The project also would feature 222 apartments in seven multi-family residential buildings on the southwest part of the property. There would be 102 single-bedroom, 108 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units.
There would be three 38,100-square-foot residential buildings each containing 30 units, along with two 44,100-square-foot residential buildings each containing 31 units, and two 45,800-square-foot residential buildings each containing 35 units.
The development would feature a 15,400-square-foot clubhouse.
JCP Properties North LLC of Apex is the main petitioner for the rezoning request, along with William and Susan Loggins, and Billie Moses, all of Winston-Salem. JCP principal Joseph Sheets could not be reached for comment about its plans.
According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing, JCP acquired the property in May 2008.
However, the Stimmel Associates site map lists the client as Adams Property Group of Charleston, S.C. The site map was submitted Feb. 4. Adams also could not be reached for comment.
The Village at Robinhood opened in 2007 with a Harris Teeter grocery store as anchor tenant, along with a BB&T Corp. branch, McDonald's restaurant and Walgreens as outparcels.
It was sold in July 2012 for $15.9 million to investors from Knoxville, Tenn.
The campus also features 192 upscale multi-family units developed by Chris Parr of Greensboro.
Ray Collins, president of Collins Commercial Properties Inc. in Winston-Salem, has said that section of western Winston-Salem has been underserved in terms of retail for a high-growth area. Brookberry Farm, a 795-acre, high-end development, is just south of both shopping centers.
There are other single-family residential developments in the area.
