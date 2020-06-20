Attorneys for a group of nine men suing the Kernersville YMCA over how it handled child sexual abuse allegations say an effort to dismiss the lawsuit could threaten a state law designed to make it easier for sexual abuse victims to file claims in court.
The lawsuit was filed initially in February by seven men who said that former YMCA counselor Michael Todd Pegram sexually assaulted them when they were boys and that officials at the Kernersville YMCA did nothing to stop the abuse. The lawsuit now includes a total of nine men as plaintiffs. Pegram, the Kernersville YMCA, YMCA of Northwest North Carolina and the National Council of the YMCA of the USA are named as defendants in the lawsuit. Pegram, 48, is currently serving a maximum of 30 years in connection to the child sexual abuse allegations.
Earlier this month, attorneys for the Kernersville YMCA filed a motion to dismiss, saying that changes in state law eliminating or extending statute of limitations for victims of sexual abuse violated its constitutional rights to due process under the law. Officials with the YMCA have denied the allegations regarding how the organization handled the sex abuse cases.
Lisa Lanier and other attorneys for the plaintiffs filed court papers asking a judge to transfer the motion to dismiss to Wake Superior Court so that a three-judge panel can consider the constitutional arguments that Kernersville YMCA is raising.
“While Plaintiffs strongly disagree with Defendant’s assertion that the amendments violate the North Carolina Constitution, if this Court were to agree with Defendant and find that it has a constitutionally protected fundamental and vested right in a limitations defense, then such a determination would invalidate the amendments as to every potential defendant in every pending or subsequent case,” the attorneys said in court papers filed Thursday.
Carrie Collins, a spokeswoman for the YMCA, has said that “while saddened to learn more about what these victims experienced more than 20 years ago, we are unable to comment on pending legal matters.” She could not be reached Thursday for comment.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed the SAFE (Sexual Assault Fast Reporting and Enforcement) Child Act into law on Nov. 7, 2019. The law increased the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits based on sexual-abuse allegations. Under the law, people who say they were sexually abused when they were under 18 have two years to file a claim from the time that their alleged sexual abuser was convicted in criminal court. In other circumstances, they have until they are 28 to file civil claims.
In a news release, Lanier said that North Carolina joined numerous other states in passing the law. She said studies indicate that 90 percent of children never report their abuse to police and that “the vast majority of claims have expired before the victims are emotionally and psychologically able to go to court.”
Lanier said in court papers that on average, victims are 52-years-old before they first disclose their child sexual abuse.
“The purpose behind these amendments is a significant and compelling legislative attempt to help minor victims of sexual abuse address what happened to them and to seek redress for one of the most damaging types of injury that a minor can suffer,” she said in court papers
Pegram pleaded guilty in June 2019 to five counts of first-degree sex offense, one count of attempted first-degree sex offense, one count of statutory sex offense and 21 counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.
According to prosecutors and the lawsuit, Pegram used several jobs — a counselor at the Kernersville YMCA, a volunteer firefighter, a hockey coach and a local DJ — to lure boys as young as 10 and sexually assault them multiple times in the 1990s and early 2000s. He invited the boys to his home and took them on trips. He made them lie beside him in the bed, watch pornography and perform sexual acts, prosecutors and the lawsuit said.
Some of the sexual assaults happened at the Kernersville YMCA, and Pegram handpicked some of the boys to be part of what he called “Todd’s Thunderbirds.” It was considered cool to be part of that group, the lawsuit said.
A hearing on the plaintiffs’ motions is scheduled to be heard on July 16 in Forsyth Superior Court. A date for a trial has not yet been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.