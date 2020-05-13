GREENSBORO — State officials said Wednesday they are putting the brakes indefinitely on Piedmont passenger rail service between Raleigh and Charlotte.
The N.C. Department of Transportation attributed its decision to "the impacts of COVID-19 on the department's revenue."
The stoppage takes effect Monday.
Bringing a temporary halt to the Piedmont option — which serves Greensboro six times a day — will leave area residents with only Carolinian rail service for intrastate travel.
The Carolinian runs twice a day between Charlotte and New York City with stops in Greensboro, High Point, Raleigh and eight other North Carolina cities.
Northbound, the Carolinian passes through Greensboro shortly before 8:30 a.m., while the southbound train departs J. Douglas Galyon Depot at 7:16 p.m.
Passengers who already have reservations for next week or later aboard the Piedmont can make changes on the Amtrak website or by using their Amtrak app, state transportation officials said.
To cancel a reservation with no fee, passengers must do it by phone, they said. Those wishing to cancel should call 800-298-7246 to speak with an agent.
"Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing reservations until Aug. 31," according to NC DOT.
The department said in a news release Wednesday that Amtrak is requiring all customers to wear "facial coverings" in rail stations, aboard trains and on connecting buses.
"In addition, enhanced cleaning measures are in place on the trains and at stations," NC DOT said. "While on board, passengers are encouraged to follow social distancing recommendations."
