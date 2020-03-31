Piedmont Opera officials have announced that they are canceling the coming performances of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "The King and I" to help control the spread of COVID-19. The opera had been scheduled for March 20, 22 and 24 at the Stevens Center.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Mayor Allen Joines of Winston-Salem have advised against gatherings of more than 100 people.
“The cast, crew and staff are so saddened with this news. So many people, from professional singers to 4-year-old children were making their debut on our stage,” said James Allbritten, Piedmont Opera’s general director. “As much as our community could use the ‘shot in the arm’ that this beautiful production would have given, it cannot be at risk of our patron’s health.”
Concord Theatricals, the company that holds the performing rights to "The King and I" denied a request from Piedmont Opera to livestream the production. Rescheduling the production was calendar- and cost-prohibitive, according to a statement from Piedmont Opera.
Piedmont Opera is bypassing its usual no-return policy and giving patrons two choices — to either convert their ticket purchase into a donation to support the company or to request a refund. Either option can be requested at boxoffice@piedmontopera.org. All requests for refunds must be made by March 27. After that, tickets will be automatically converted into donations, and the buyer will receive a letter for a tax deduction.
