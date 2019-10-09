CIT WSJ_1018_GPS (copy)
A pickup hit a school bus carrying nine students Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of North Peace Haven Road, authorities said. The bus driver sustained a minor injury.

The incident happened at 8:09 a.m. when Tamika Monique Quick, 43, the bus driver, had stopped her bus to pick up a student, Winston-Salem police said. Primitivo Gonzalez Jimenez, 52, was driving a 1989 GMC pickup that struck the rear of the school bus, police said.

After the crash, Quick complained of neck pain, and emergency medical technicians took her to a local hospital, police said. None of the students nor Jimenez were injured.

The bus was carrying the students to Mount Tabor High School, police said.

Jimenez was cited for failure to reduce speed and driving with no operator's license, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.

