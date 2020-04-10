Driving along South Hawthorne Road, motorists could see it — pillows, cushions and linens crafted to create a bed near the base of a Japanese maple in the Goocey family's front yard. Samuel, 6, and his sister, Emma Frances, 5, took their quarantined creativity to another level on March 30, when they scavenged for the supplies needed to create their tree house, complete with a garage for their bicycles and a makeshift zip-line for their My Twinn dolls. Their mother, Rozanna, who is the music director at Knollwood Baptist Church, said she has been juggling the adjustment of transitioning to live-streaming or pre-recording services for church while homeschooling the kids in the morning. Her husband, Josh, is also able to work from home. Rozanna said the first week was challenging, but later weeks were much better because the kids learned how to become pretty independent. "I think everyone realizes we're all in a very different place right now," she said. Despite all of the changes that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic, Rozanna said her family is grateful to be healthy, "and to stay alive," Samuel added.
Photos: Families adjust to new normal
